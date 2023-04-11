375th Air Mobility Wing Airmen unload off a C-17 Globemaster III during the Belligerent Badger 23 exercise on Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, April 14, 2023. BB23 is a training opportunity for Airmen to rehearse the ability to execute rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelby Rapert)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 09:49
|Photo ID:
|7741913
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-BN557-1003
|Resolution:
|5485x2628
|Size:
|865.58 KB
|Location:
|VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BB '23 PERSCO Inprocessing [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Shelby Rapert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT