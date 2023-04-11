Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BB '23 PERSCO Inprocessing [Image 3 of 10]

    BB '23 PERSCO Inprocessing

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shelby Rapert 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Vincent Livie, 375th Operations Group commander, briefs Airmen during the Personnel Support for Contingency Operations inprocessing for the Belligerent Badger 23 exercise on Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, April 14, 2023. Hundreds of Airmen in-processed through PERSCO upon arrival, simulating as a one-stop-shop for deployers providing logistical support, processing paperwork, and briefing an overview of Belligerent Badger 23. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelby Rapert)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 09:53
    Photo ID: 7741906
    VIRIN: 230414-F-BN557-2237
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US 
