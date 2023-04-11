Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BB '23 PERSCO Inprocessing [Image 6 of 10]

    BB '23 PERSCO Inprocessing

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shelby Rapert 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathanael Silvius, 375th Security Force Squadron entry controller, walks off a plane during the Belligerent Badger 23 exercise on Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, April 14, 2023. BB23 is a training opportunity for Airmen to rehearse the ability to execute rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelby Rapert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 09:51
    Photo ID: 7741909
    VIRIN: 230414-F-BN557-2120
    Resolution: 7433x4981
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BB '23 PERSCO Inprocessing [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Shelby Rapert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Scott AFB
    Readiness
    Air Mobility WIng
    Volk Field ANGB
    BB23

