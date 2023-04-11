U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathanael Silvius, 375th Security Force Squadron entry controller, walks off a plane during the Belligerent Badger 23 exercise on Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, April 14, 2023. BB23 is a training opportunity for Airmen to rehearse the ability to execute rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelby Rapert)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 09:51
|Photo ID:
|7741909
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-BN557-2120
|Resolution:
|7433x4981
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US
This work, BB '23 PERSCO Inprocessing [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Shelby Rapert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
