BB '23 PERSCO Inprocessing

375th Force Support Squadron Airmen pose for a group photo during the Belligerent Badger 23 exercise on Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, April 14, 2023. 375th FSS members acted as the Personnel Support for Contingency Operations inprocessors to hundreds of Airmen for the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelby Rapert)
