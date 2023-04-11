Red Hill Elementary School Month of the Military Child Event

HONOLULU (April 13, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Charles Cole, from Tampa, Florida, assigned to U.S. Pacific Fleet, reads to students at Red Hill Elementary School, April 13, 2023, as part of the Month of the Military Child. The event underscores the important role military children play in the armed forces community. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

