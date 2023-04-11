Red Hill Elementary School Month of the Military Child Event

HONOLULU (April 13, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Donnie Vo from Tacoma, Washington, assigned to U.S. Pacific Fleet, reads to students at Red Hill Elementary School, April 13, 2023, as part of the Month of the Military Child. The event underscores the important role military children play in the armed forces community. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

