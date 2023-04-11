Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Hill Elementary School Month of the Military Child Event [Image 3 of 6]

    Red Hill Elementary School Month of the Military Child Event

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Trejo 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU (April 13, 2023) Sgt. Jordan Davey, from Athens, Georgia, assigned to the 125th Finance Battalion at Schofield Barracks, reads to students at Red Hill Elementary School, April 13, 2023, as part of the Month of the Military Child. The event underscores the important role military children play in the armed forces community. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Hill Elementary School Month of the Military Child Event [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Jonathan Trejo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reading
    Month of the Military Child
    U.S. Army Soldier
    Volunteer Event
    Red Hill Elementary School
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Sailors

