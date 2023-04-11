HONOLULU (April 13, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Alexandra Ramos, from Alvin, Texas, assigned to U.S. Pacific Fleet, assists a Red Hill Elementary School student craft a dandelion during a Month of the Military Child celebration at the school, April 13, 2023. April is designated as the Month of the Military child, underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community, and the dandelion is the official flower of the military child for its ability to bloom wherever it’s planted. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.14.2023 19:55 Photo ID: 7741296 VIRIN: 230413-N-XG464-1090 Resolution: 3273x2312 Size: 1.83 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Hill Elementary School Month of the Military Child Event [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Jonathan Trejo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.