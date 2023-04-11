USAF, JGSDF, JASDF conduct close-quarters combat training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Johnston, 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members assigned to the Operations Support Wing Security Forces storm a room at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2023, during an annual close-quarters combat bilateral training. Forty members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and ten members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Operations Support Wing, security forces, trained alongside the 374th SFS professionals. The 374th SFS trainers embedded members of the JGSDF and JASDF in multiple training scenarios to help strengthen combined

operations between U.S. and Japan forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

