USAF, JGSDF, JASDF conduct close-quarters combat training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Charles O’Conner, 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, shares tactical points with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members and Japan Air Self-Defense Force airmen assigned to the Operations Support

Wing, Security Forces at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2023, during an annual close-quarters combat bilateral training. The 374th SFS trainers embedded members of the JGSDF and JASDF in multiple training scenarios to help strengthen combined operations between U.S. and Japan forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

