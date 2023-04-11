Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, JGSDF, JASDF conduct close-quarters combat training [Image 1 of 12]

    USAF, JGSDF, JASDF conduct close-quarters combat training

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Charles O’Conner, 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, shares tactical points with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members and Japan Air Self-Defense Force airmen assigned to the Operations Support
    Wing, Security Forces at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2023, during an annual close-quarters combat bilateral training. The 374th SFS trainers embedded members of the JGSDF and JASDF in multiple training scenarios to help strengthen combined operations between U.S. and Japan forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 18:08
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    TAGS

    JGSDF
    Security Forces
    USAF
    JASDF
    CQC
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

