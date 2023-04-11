USAF, JGSDF, JASDF conduct close-quarters combat training

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldier
provides rear-fire cover for his team during room-clearing training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2023. Forty members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and ten members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Operations Support Wing, security forces, trained alongside the 374th SFS professionals. The 374th SFS trainers embedded members of the JGSDF and JASDF in multiple training scenarios to help strengthen combined operations between U.S. and Japan forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|03.31.2023
|04.13.2023 18:08
|7739064
|230331-F-PM645-0003
|3600x2400
|4.91 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|0
|0
