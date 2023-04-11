An antenna on the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron, Building 88, is being reviewed for the Radio Frequency Eye (CRFS) project at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 6, 2023.

The RF Eye project is leading an effort to install nodes and sensors with the capability to quickly and accurately locate frequency interferences on every Air Combat Command installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 16:18 Photo ID: 7738792 VIRIN: 230406-F-BE826-1036 Resolution: 8231x5487 Size: 3.38 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Radio Frequency Eye project [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.