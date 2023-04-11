Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Frequency Eye project [Image 8 of 9]

    Radio Frequency Eye project

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An antenna on the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron, Building 88, is being reviewed for the Radio Frequency Eye (CRFS) project at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 6, 2023. The RF Eye project for Tyndall has a budget of $487,394 and will be utilized in monitoring and geolocating frequency interferences across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 16:18
    Photo ID: 7738791
    VIRIN: 230406-F-BE826-1033
    Resolution: 8229x5486
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, Radio Frequency Eye project [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rebuild
    ACC
    Tyndall
    325 CES
    325 COMM

