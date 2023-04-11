Radio Frequency Eye project

The 325th Civil Engineer Squadron, Building 88, is being reviewed for the Radio Frequency Eye (CRFS) project at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 6, 2023. If selected for the RF Eye project, additional antennas will be installed on the outside of the building to aid Tyndall’s Base Spectrum office in its geolocating capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

Date Taken: 04.06.2023
Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
by A1C Zachary Nordheim