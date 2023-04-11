Radio Frequency Eye project

The 325th Civil Engineer Squadron, Building 88, is being reviewed for the Radio Frequency Eye (CRFS) project at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 6, 2023.

If selected for the RF Eye project, this building along with 3 other sites, this will aid Tyndall’s Base Spectrum office in its geolocating capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 Photo ID: 7738789 Resolution: 8229x4547 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US