U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Davis L. Brummett, a Combat Instructor with Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-West, Camp Pendleton, California, takes a knee after completing the “Gas Can” event during the first Training Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 12, 2023. The “Gas Can” event is a non-stop combat fitness test designed to push even the fittest Marines to their limit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by James Frank)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 13:25
|Photo ID:
|7738367
|VIRIN:
|230412-M-QJ238-021
|Resolution:
|5757x3840
|Size:
|16.37 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition [Image 23 of 23], by James Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT