U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Davis L. Brummett, a Combat Instructor with Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-West, Camp Pendleton, California, takes a knee after completing the “Gas Can” event during the first Training Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 12, 2023. The “Gas Can” event is a non-stop combat fitness test designed to push even the fittest Marines to their limit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by James Frank)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 13:25 Photo ID: 7738367 VIRIN: 230412-M-QJ238-021 Resolution: 5757x3840 Size: 16.37 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition [Image 23 of 23], by James Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.