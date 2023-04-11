Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition [Image 17 of 23]

    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by James Frank 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Xavier Abreu, an ammunition technician with The Basic School, Quantico, Virginia, conducts ammo can lifts as part of the first Training Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 12, 2023. TECOM instructors are premier experts in their individual Military Occupational Specialty. A non-stop combat fitness test, also known as “Gas Can” is design to push even the fittest Marines to their limit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by James Frank)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 13:25
    Photo ID: 7738363
    VIRIN: 230412-M-QJ238-016
    Resolution: 5012x7514
    Size: 20.43 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition [Image 23 of 23], by James Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition
    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    TECOM
    Fittest Instructor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT