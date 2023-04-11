First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Aaron Nevarez, an intelligence instructor at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, prepares to conduct the ammo can lift as part of the first Training Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 12, 2023. TECOM instructors are premier experts in their individual Military Occupational Specialty. A non-stop combat fitness test, also known as “Gas Can” is design to push even the fittest Marines to their limit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by James Frank)

