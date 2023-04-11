First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Michael R. Montesanto, an instructor with Marine Artillery Detachment, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, carries a 150-pound sandbag as part of the “Gas Can” event during the first Training Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 12, 2023. The “Gas Can” event is a non-stop combat fitness test designed to push even the fittest Marines to their limit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by James Frank)

