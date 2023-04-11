U.S. Marine Corps Warrant Officer Casey Smith, expeditionary airfield

emergency services officer, helps lay down Prefabricated Surfaced

Aluminum Flat Top Reinforced Trackway (PSAFTRT) at Camp Wilson on

Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California,

March 24, 2023. PSAFTRT is an easily transported aircraft landing

strip that requires minimal manpower to setup during Expeditionary

Advanced Basing Operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl.

Anna Higman)

Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 This work, Marines lay down first Prefabricated Surfaced Aluminum Flat Top Reinforced Trackway [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Anna Higman