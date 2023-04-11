U.S. Marine Corps Warrant Officer Casey Smith, expeditionary airfield
emergency services officer, helps lay down Prefabricated Surfaced
Aluminum Flat Top Reinforced Trackway (PSAFTRT) at Camp Wilson on
Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California,
March 24, 2023. PSAFTRT is an easily transported aircraft landing
strip that requires minimal manpower to setup during Expeditionary
Advanced Basing Operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl.
Anna Higman)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 11:49
|Photo ID:
|7738226
|VIRIN:
|230324-M-VB737-1446
|Resolution:
|2359x3538
|Size:
|800.33 KB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines lay down first Prefabricated Surfaced Aluminum Flat Top Reinforced Trackway [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Anna Higman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
