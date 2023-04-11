Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines lay down first Prefabricated Surfaced Aluminum Flat Top Reinforced Trackway [Image 3 of 7]

    Marines lay down first Prefabricated Surfaced Aluminum Flat Top Reinforced Trackway

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center
    (MCAGCC) roll in a pallet of Prefabricated Surfaced Aluminum Flat Top
    Reinforced Trackway (PSAFTRT) at Camp Wilson on MCAGCC, Twentynine
    Palms, California, March 24, 2023. PSAFTRT is an easily transported
    aircraft landing strip that requires minimal manpower to setup during
    Expeditionary Advanced Basing Operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by
    Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 11:49
    Photo ID: 7738221
    VIRIN: 230324-M-VB737-1061
    Resolution: 6550x4367
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines lay down first Prefabricated Surfaced Aluminum Flat Top Reinforced Trackway [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Anna Higman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Strip
    cooperation
    MCAGCC
    aviation
    USMCnews
    Reinforced Trackway

