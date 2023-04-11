Marines lay down first Prefabricated Surfaced Aluminum Flat Top Reinforced Trackway

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

(MCAGCC) roll in a pallet of Prefabricated Surfaced Aluminum Flat Top

Reinforced Trackway (PSAFTRT) at Camp Wilson on MCAGCC, Twentynine

Palms, California, March 24, 2023. PSAFTRT is an easily transported

aircraft landing strip that requires minimal manpower to setup during

Expeditionary Advanced Basing Operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by

Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)

