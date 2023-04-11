U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center
(MCAGCC) roll in a pallet of Prefabricated Surfaced Aluminum Flat Top
Reinforced Trackway (PSAFTRT) at Camp Wilson on MCAGCC, Twentynine
Palms, California, March 24, 2023. PSAFTRT is an easily transported
aircraft landing strip that requires minimal manpower to setup during
Expeditionary Advanced Basing Operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by
Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 11:49
|Photo ID:
|7738221
|VIRIN:
|230324-M-VB737-1061
|Resolution:
|6550x4367
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines lay down first Prefabricated Surfaced Aluminum Flat Top Reinforced Trackway [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Anna Higman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT