    Marines lay down first Prefabricated Surfaced Aluminum Flat Top Reinforced Trackway [Image 4 of 7]

    Marines lay down first Prefabricated Surfaced Aluminum Flat Top Reinforced Trackway

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jessica Garner (left) and Lance Cpl.
    Trevor Curry, Expeditionary Airfield Systems Technicians assigned to
    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) help lay down
    Prefabricated Surfaced Aluminum Flat Top Reinforced Trackway (PSAFTRT)
    at Camp Wilson on MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, March 24,
    2023. PSAFTRT is an easily transported aircraft landing strip that
    requires minimal manpower to setup during Expeditionary Advanced
    Basing Operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)

