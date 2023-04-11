Marines lay down first Prefabricated Surfaced Aluminum Flat Top Reinforced Trackway

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jessica Garner (left) and Lance Cpl.

Trevor Curry, Expeditionary Airfield Systems Technicians assigned to

Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) help lay down

Prefabricated Surfaced Aluminum Flat Top Reinforced Trackway (PSAFTRT)

at Camp Wilson on MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, March 24,

2023. PSAFTRT is an easily transported aircraft landing strip that

requires minimal manpower to setup during Expeditionary Advanced

Basing Operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)

