U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jessica Garner (left) and Lance Cpl.
Trevor Curry, Expeditionary Airfield Systems Technicians assigned to
Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) help lay down
Prefabricated Surfaced Aluminum Flat Top Reinforced Trackway (PSAFTRT)
at Camp Wilson on MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, March 24,
2023. PSAFTRT is an easily transported aircraft landing strip that
requires minimal manpower to setup during Expeditionary Advanced
Basing Operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 11:49
|Photo ID:
|7738222
|VIRIN:
|230324-M-VB737-1202
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines lay down first Prefabricated Surfaced Aluminum Flat Top Reinforced Trackway [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Anna Higman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT