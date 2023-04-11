Polish Army Lt. Col. Przemel Musiej is responsible for overseeing the Polish military workforce at the new Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, also known as a Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance Complex. Musiej said the APS-2 worksite is very to Poland and demonstrates the strong partnership Poland has with the U.S. and NATO.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 10:07 Photo ID: 7738008 VIRIN: 230413-A-SM279-848 Resolution: 1874x2580 Size: 930.98 KB Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish Army officer responsible for primary workforce at new APS-2 site in Powidz [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.