Polish Army officer responsible for primary workforce at new APS-2 site in Powidz

Polish Army Lt. Col. Przemel Musiej is responsible for overseeing the Polish military workforce at the new Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, also known as a Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance Complex. Musiej said the APS-2 worksite is very to Poland and demonstrates the strong partnership Poland has with the U.S. and NATO.
