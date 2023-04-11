Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish Army officer responsible for primary workforce at new APS-2 site in Powidz [Image 2 of 2]

    Polish Army officer responsible for primary workforce at new APS-2 site in Powidz

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Polish Army Lt. Col. Przemel Musiej is responsible for overseeing the Polish military workforce at the new Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, also known as a Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance Complex. Musiej said the APS-2 worksite is very to Poland and demonstrates the strong partnership Poland has with the U.S. and NATO.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 10:07
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    This work, Polish Army officer responsible for primary workforce at new APS-2 site in Powidz [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS

    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

