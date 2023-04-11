Polish Army officer responsible for primary workforce at new APS-2 site in Powidz

Photo By Cameron Porter | Polish Army Lt. Col. Przemel Musiej is responsible for overseeing the Polish military...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Polish Army Lt. Col. Przemel Musiej is responsible for overseeing the Polish military workforce at the new Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, also known as a Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance Complex. Musiej said the APS-2 worksite is very to Poland and demonstrates the strong partnership Poland has with the U.S. and NATO. see less | View Image Page

The new Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz was officially opened during a ceremony April 5. At the event were the U.S. Ambassador to Poland, the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, the U.S. European Command Deputy Commander, and other distinguished visitors and military leaders.



Also in attendance was the officer in charge of site’s primary workforce, Polish Army Lt. Col. Przemel Musiej. Officially dubbed a Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance-Complex, about 30 Polish Army noncommissioned officers are now working at the APS-2 worksite. They are responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the LTESM-C’s buildings and infrastructure, and Musiej is their boss.



Musiej, who entered the Polish Army in 2000 after completing four years of military academy training in logistics, oversees the Polish military workforce at the new APS-2 site. And when the LTESM-C goes fully operational later this year, Musiej will be responsible for the facilities and the APS-2 workforce – the personnel who maintain the buildings and infrastructure as well as the personnel who maintain and repair the APS-2 vehicles and equipment pieces stored there.



Expected to be well over a couple hundred Polish military personnel, Army and Air Force, when the LTESM-C fully activates, Musiej said he looks forward to the mission he’s tasked to oversee – the upkeep and maintenance of an entire U.S. Army armored brigade combat team’s worth of APS-2 combat vehicles and equipment pieces.



“This is one of the most important missions for the Polish military right now,” Musiej said. “This is the first site of its kind in Poland, and for us this complex demonstrates the strong partnership we have with the U.S. and NATO.”



“For me, this is an incredible opportunity,” said the 46-year-old career Polish Army officer from Gniezno, Poland. “I’ll be responsible for all the Polish military maintainers and mechanics here, and I’ll be responsible for building and fostering a strong partnership with our American allies.”



Once activated, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Poland will assume mission command of APS-2 operations at the LTESM-C. Musiej’s workforce will work shoulder-to-shoulder with AFSBn-Poland, performing the vast majority of maintenance and mechanical repairs on APS-2 vehicles and equipment pieces.



This APS-2 site is “very important to Poland,” Musiej said. “It’s all very exciting.”



Comprised of 650,000 square feet of humidity-controlled warehouse space, a vehicle maintenance facility and supporting facilities, and a 58,000 square foot munitions storage area – the state-of-the-art LTESM-C demonstrates the commitment and investment of the U.S. with Poland and NATO through enduring agreements to posture resources for rapid deployment and deter potential adversaries.



The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program in Europe enhances the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly and dynamically employ forces within theater while vastly improving NATO’s deterrence capabilities and readiness posture. APS-2 equipment may be drawn for combat and contingency operations as well as training and exercises like DEFENDER 2023. The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program and the LTESM-C help to assure allies and partners that the U.S. is committed to the collective defense of Europe.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.