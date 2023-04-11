Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish Army officer responsible for primary workforce at new APS-2 site in Powidz [Image 1 of 2]

    Polish Army officer responsible for primary workforce at new APS-2 site in Powidz

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Support Operations Forward officer, Lt. Col. Alan Manzo, discusses requirements for the Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance Complex in Powidz, Poland, with Polish Army Lt. Col. Przemel Musiej, who has been tasked with overseeing the Polish military workforce at the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite.

    This work, Polish Army officer responsible for primary workforce at new APS-2 site in Powidz [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

