Defense Logistics Agency Energy East-Pacific Commander, U.S. Navy Cmdr. William Jakubowicz, guides the House Special Committee to Red Hill (HSCRH) during a tour of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Halawa, Hawaii, Apr. 12, 2023. The visit provided the HSCRH and Mr. Luke Meyers of the Governor’s Water Committee an opportunity to meet with key leaders on the status of Red Hill including defueling, closure and remediation. The HSCRH is a seven-member committee whose purpose is to address issues related to Red Hill, water contamination and remediation, and all related impacts. The governor’s committee monitors the progress on the Red Hill timeline and provides the people of Hawaii with regular updates and status reports. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 23:17 Photo ID: 7737307 VIRIN: 230412-A-KL951-1001 Resolution: 6104x4069 Size: 5.91 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii State House Special Committee Visits Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.