Hawaii State House Special Committee Visits Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific Commander, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jeffrey Kilian, briefs members of the House Special Committee on Red Hill (HSCRH) during a tour of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Halawa, Hawaii, Apr. 12, 2023. The visit provided the HSCRH and Mr. Luke Meyers of the Governor’s Water Committee an opportunity to meet with key leaders on the status of Red Hill including defueling, closure and remediation. The HSCRH is a seven-member committee whose purpose is to address issues related to Red Hill, water contamination and remediation, and all related impacts. The governor’s committee monitors the progress on the Red Hill timeline and provides the people of Hawaii with regular updates and status reports. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh)

