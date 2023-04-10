Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii State House Special Committee Visits Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 3 of 6]

    Hawaii State House Special Committee Visits Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Navy Region Hawaii Commander, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, briefs members of the House Special Committee on Red Hill (HSCRH) during a tour of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Halawa, Hawaii, Apr. 12, 2023. The visit provided the HSCRH and Mr. Luke Meyers of the Governor’s Water Committee an opportunity to meet with key leaders on the status of Red Hill including defueling, closure and remediation. The HSCRH is a seven-member committee whose purpose is to address issues related to Red Hill, water contamination and remediation, and all related impacts. The governor’s committee monitors the progress on the Red Hill timeline and provides the people of Hawaii with regular updates and status reports. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 23:19
    Photo ID: 7737277
    VIRIN: 230412-A-KL951-1101
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii State House Special Committee Visits Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hawaii State House Special Committee Visits Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    Hawaii State House Special Committee Visits Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    Hawaii State House Special Committee Visits Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    Hawaii State House Special Committee Visits Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    Hawaii State House Special Committee Visits Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    Hawaii State House Special Committee Visits Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    government
    state representatives
    JTF RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill
    House Special Committee on Red Hill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT