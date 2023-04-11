Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii State House Special Committee Visits Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 1 of 6]

    Hawaii State House Special Committee Visits Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Luke Cohen 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Mr. Luke Meyers, representative for the Governor’s Water committee, is greeted by Joint Task Force-Red Hill Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, during a tour of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Halawa, Hawaii, Apr. 12, 2023. The visit provided the House Special Committee on Red Hill (HSCRH) and Mr. Luke Meyers of the Governor’s Water Committee an opportunity to meet with key leaders on the status of Red Hill including defueling, closure and remediation. The HSCRH is a seven-member committee whose purpose is to address issues related to Red Hill, water contamination and remediation, and all related impacts. The governor’s committee monitors the progress on the Red Hill timeline and provides the people of Hawaii with regular updates and status reports. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luke Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 23:21
    Photo ID: 7737275
    VIRIN: 230412-M-LC313-1003
    Resolution: 6089x3427
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii State House Special Committee Visits Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Luke Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tour
    government
    state representatives
    JTF RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill
    House Special Committee on Red Hill

