    SFC Eller Wins Silver Medal in Mixed Trap Team [Image 4 of 6]

    SFC Eller Wins Silver Medal in Mixed Trap Team

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller, a Katy, Texas native who is marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit out of Fort Benning, Georgia, competes in the Trap Mixed Team event at the International Shooting Sports Federation Shotgun World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus March 25 - April 3. Eller won the Silver Medal along with his USAMU/USA Shooting teammate, Sgt. Alicia Gough. (ISSF Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

