Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller, a Katy, Texas native who is marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit out of Fort Benning, Georgia, competes in the Trap Mixed Team event at the International Shooting Sports Federation Shotgun World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus March 25 - April 3. Eller won the Silver Medal along with his USAMU/USA Shooting teammate, Sgt. Alicia Gough. (ISSF Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 12:57
|Photo ID:
|7736494
|VIRIN:
|230402-M-ZG886-181
|Resolution:
|320x480
|Size:
|76.72 KB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|BURLINGTON, WI, US
|Hometown:
|KATY, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SFC Eller Wins Silver Medal in Mixed Trap Team [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Soldiers Win Silver Medal in Trap Mixed Team at Cyprus World Cup
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT