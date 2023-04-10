Fort Benning Soldiers Win Silver Medal in Cyprus

Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller and Sgt. Alicia Gough (left), who are both marksmanship instructors/competitive shooters for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit out of Fort Benning, Georgia, won the Silver Medal in the Trap Mixed Team event at the International Shooting Sports Federation Shotgun World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus March 25 - April 3. (ISSF Courtesy photo)

