Soldier Who is New Mother, Wins Third World Cup Medal This Year

Alicia Gough, a Burlington, Wisconsin native who is marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit out of Fort Benning, Georgia, competes in the Trap Mixed Team event at the International Shooting Sports Federation Shotgun World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus March 25 - April 3. Eller won the Silver Medal along with his USAMU/USA Shooting teammate, Sgt. 1st Class Glenn EllerSgt.. (ISSF Courtesy photo)
U.S. Army Soldiers Win Silver Medal in Trap Mixed Team at Cyprus World Cup
