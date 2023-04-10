Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMU Soldiers Win Silver Medal in Cyprus [Image 2 of 6]

    USAMU Soldiers Win Silver Medal in Cyprus

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller and Sgt. Alicia Gough, who are both marksmanship instructors/competitive shooters for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit out of Fort Benning, Georgia, won the Silver Medal in the Trap Mixed Team event at the International Shooting Sports Federation Shotgun World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus March 25 - April 3. (ISSF Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 12:57
    Photo ID: 7736492
    VIRIN: 230402-M-ZG886-883
    Resolution: 720x480
    Size: 165.1 KB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: BURLINGTON, WI, US
    Hometown: KATY, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMU Soldiers Win Silver Medal in Cyprus [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Benning Soldiers Win Silver Medal in Cyprus
    USAMU Soldiers Win Silver Medal in Cyprus
    Soldier Who is New Mother, Wins Third World Cup Medal This Year
    SFC Eller Wins Silver Medal in Mixed Trap Team
    US Shotgun Team Wins Silver Medal in Cyprus
    Fort Benning Soldiers Win Silver Medal for USA in Cyprus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Soldiers Win Silver Medal in Trap Mixed Team at Cyprus World Cup

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Glenn Eller
    Mixed Trap Team
    Alicia Gough
    ISSF World Cup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT