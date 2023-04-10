230408-N-NO146-1004 GULF OF ADEN (April 8, 2023) Personnel from Italian Navy frigate ITS Carlo Bergamini (F 590) board Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Makinami (DD 112) during combined training in the Gulf of Aden between Combined Maritime Forces and European Union Naval Forces, April 8, 2023. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 01:15
|Photo ID:
|7735355
|VIRIN:
|230408-N-NO146-1004
|Resolution:
|544x724
|Size:
|284.34 KB
|Location:
|GULF OF ADEN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ships Supporting Two Naval Partnerships Conduct Training in Gulf of Aden [Image 5 of 5], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ships Supporting Two Naval Partnerships Conduct Training in Gulf of Aden
