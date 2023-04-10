Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ships Supporting Two Naval Partnerships Conduct Training in Gulf of Aden [Image 1 of 5]

    Ships Supporting Two Naval Partnerships Conduct Training in Gulf of Aden

    GULF OF ADEN

    04.08.2023

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230408-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF ADEN (April 8, 2023) Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Makinami (DD 112) sails alongside Italian Navy frigate ITS Carlo Bergamini (F 590) in the Gulf of Aden during combined training between Combined Maritime Forces and European Union Naval Forces, April 8, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 01:15
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Gulf of Aden
    NAVCENT
    JS Makinami
    ITS Carlo Bergamini

