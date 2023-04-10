Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 01:15 Photo ID: 7735354 VIRIN: 230408-N-NO146-1003 Resolution: 1284x580 Size: 524 KB Location: GULF OF ADEN

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Ships Supporting Two Naval Partnerships Conduct Training in Gulf of Aden [Image 5 of 5], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.