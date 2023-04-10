230408-N-NO146-1005 GULF OF ADEN (April 8, 2023) Sailors aboard Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Makinami (DD 112) wave to Italian Navy frigate ITS Carlo Bergamini (F 590) during combined training in the Gulf of Aden between Combined Maritime Forces and European Union Naval Forces, April 8, 2023. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 01:15
|Photo ID:
|7735356
|VIRIN:
|230408-N-NO146-1005
|Resolution:
|1600x1070
|Size:
|260.87 KB
|Location:
|GULF OF ADEN
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Ships Supporting Two Naval Partnerships Conduct Training in Gulf of Aden [Image 5 of 5], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ships Supporting Two Naval Partnerships Conduct Training in Gulf of Aden
