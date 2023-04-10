Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Air Forces host US, Japan Civil Engineer Key Leader Engagement forum [Image 4 of 5]

    Pacific Air Forces host US, Japan Civil Engineer Key Leader Engagement forum

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Japan Air Self Defense Force Col. Koji Mori, left, Air Defense Command Civil Engineer Division chief, and Col. Mitsuhiko Shintaku, right, Air Staff Office Civil Engineer Division deputy director, sit in an Austere Environment Reconnaissance and Surveillance platform during a bilateral Key Leader Engagement with Pacific Air Force leaders at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 29, 2023. The AERS platform is a Utility Task Vehicle equipped with sensors and other detection tools to help analyze and combat Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 22:01
    Photo ID: 7735025
    VIRIN: 230330-F-IP756-1136
    Resolution: 5461x3901
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Air Forces host US, Japan Civil Engineer Key Leader Engagement forum [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Air Forces host US, Japan Civil Engineer Key Leader Engagement forum
    Pacific Air Forces host US, Japan Civil Engineer Key Leader Engagement forum
    Pacific Air Forces host US, Japan Civil Engineer Key Leader Engagement forum
    Pacific Air Forces host US, Japan Civil Engineer Key Leader Engagement forum
    Pacific Air Forces host US, Japan Civil Engineer Key Leader Engagement forum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pacific Air Forces host US, Japan Civil Engineer Key Leader Engagement forum

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    U.S.
    Civil Engineer
    Key Leader Engagement
    JASDF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT