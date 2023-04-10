Pacific Air Forces host US, Japan Civil Engineer Key Leader Engagement forum

Japan Air Self Defense Force Col. Koji Mori, left, Air Defense Command Civil Engineer Division chief, and Col. Mitsuhiko Shintaku, right, Air Staff Office Civil Engineer Division deputy director, sit in an Austere Environment Reconnaissance and Surveillance platform during a bilateral Key Leader Engagement with Pacific Air Force leaders at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 29, 2023. The AERS platform is a Utility Task Vehicle equipped with sensors and other detection tools to help analyze and combat Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

