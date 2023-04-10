Pacific Air Forces host US, Japan Civil Engineer Key Leader Engagement forum

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Osborne, left, Pacific Air Forces Civil Engineering Division chief, meets with Japan Air Self Defense Force Col. Mitsuhiko Shintaku, right, Air Staff Office Civil Engineer Division deputy director, upon arrival to PACAF headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on March 28, 2023. Delegates from the JASDF took part in a Key Leader Engagement which focused on discussions for setting the theater and pre-positioning, infrastructure needs and possible construction opportunities, and review of 5-year plans on capability building / shaping interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

