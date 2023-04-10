Pacific Air Forces host US, Japan Civil Engineer Key Leader Engagement forum

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Casandra Nevins, Pacific Air Forces Emergency Management command functional manager, familiarizes Japan Air Self Defense Force Civil Engineering leaders on USAF emergency management processes and organizations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 29, 2023. Airmen from PACAF and JASDF participated in a Key Leader Engagement to have civil engineering focused discussions about setting the theater, infrastructure needs, construction opportunities, and review of 5-year plans on capability building/shaping interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

