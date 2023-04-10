Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Air Forces host US, Japan Civil Engineer Key Leader Engagement forum [Image 2 of 5]

    Pacific Air Forces host US, Japan Civil Engineer Key Leader Engagement forum

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self Defense Force Airmen attend a briefing during a bilateral U.S./Japan Key Leader Engagement event at Pacific Air Force headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 28, 2023. Attendees were leaders within their respective Civil Engineering career-fields who met to discuss CE challenges and training opportunities within the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

    This work, Pacific Air Forces host US, Japan Civil Engineer Key Leader Engagement forum [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Japan
    U.S.
    Civil Engineer
    Key Leader Engagement
    JASDF

