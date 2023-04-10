Pacific Air Forces host US, Japan Civil Engineer Key Leader Engagement forum

U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self Defense Force Airmen attend a briefing during a bilateral U.S./Japan Key Leader Engagement event at Pacific Air Force headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 28, 2023. Attendees were leaders within their respective Civil Engineering career-fields who met to discuss CE challenges and training opportunities within the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)
|03.30.2023
|04.11.2023 22:01
|7735023
|230330-F-IP756-1023
|5116x3654
|2.3 MB
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|0
|0
