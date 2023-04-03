Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medics highlight mission capabilities for 81st TRW commander [Image 4 of 4]

    Medics highlight mission capabilities for 81st TRW commander

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Andre D Askew 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Struthers, 81st Dental Squadron dental residency program deputy director, briefs Col. Billy Pope, 81st Training Wing commander, on dental lab equipment during the 81st Medical Group Immersion Tour inside the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 3, 2023. The 81st DS provides complete dental care for all active-duty military personnel assigned to Keesler and is a major referral and consultant center for active-duty personnel assigned to other military organizations in the local area with all dental specialties represented. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Andre' Askew)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 12:58
    Photo ID: 7727737
    VIRIN: 230403-F-GD122-083
    Resolution: 2989x2018
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medics highlight mission capabilities for 81st TRW commander [Image 4 of 4], by Andre D Askew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medics highlight mission capabilities for 81st TRW commander
    Medics highlight mission capabilities for 81st TRW commander
    Medics highlight mission capabilities for 81st TRW commander
    Medics highlight mission capabilities for 81st TRW commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Immersion Tour
    81 TRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT