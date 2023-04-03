Medics highlight mission capabilities for 81st TRW commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Struthers, 81st Dental Squadron dental residency program deputy director, briefs Col. Billy Pope, 81st Training Wing commander, on dental lab equipment during the 81st Medical Group Immersion Tour inside the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 3, 2023. The 81st DS provides complete dental care for all active-duty military personnel assigned to Keesler and is a major referral and consultant center for active-duty personnel assigned to other military organizations in the local area with all dental specialties represented. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Andre' Askew)

Date Taken: 04.03.2023