    Medics highlight mission capabilities for 81st TRW commander

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Andre D Askew 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, 81st Training Wing commander, operates the Da Vinci Xi during the 81st Medical Group Immersion Tour inside the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 3, 2023. The machine is used in robotic surgery as a part of Keesler's InDORSE program, which has trained military surgical teams across the Department of Defense and Department of Veteran Affairs since March of 2017. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Andre' Askew)

    This work, Medics highlight mission capabilities for 81st TRW commander [Image 4 of 4], by Andre D Askew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

