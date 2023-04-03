Medics highlight mission capabilities for 81st TRW commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, 81st Training Wing commander, operates the Da Vinci Xi during the 81st Medical Group Immersion Tour inside the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 3, 2023. The machine is used in robotic surgery as a part of Keesler's InDORSE program, which has trained military surgical teams across the Department of Defense and Department of Veteran Affairs since March of 2017. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Andre' Askew)

