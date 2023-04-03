Medics highlight mission capabilities for 81st TRW commander

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jan Michael Cancio, 81st Dental Squadron dental lab flight chief, briefs Col. Billy Pope, 81st Training Wing commander, on dental lab equipment during the 81st Medical Group Immersion Tour inside the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 3, 2023. The 81st DS is home to approximately 11 dental officers who undergo training in either a one-year Advanced Education in General Dentistry, General Practice Residency, 2-year Endodontic residency program, or Fellowship program in implant dentistry. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Andre' Askew)

