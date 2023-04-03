Medics highlight mission capabilities for 81st TRW commander

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michelle Mickens, 81st Surgical Operations Squadron flight chief, gives a pair of surgical scrubs to Col. Billy Pope, 81st Training Wing commander, during the 81st Medical Group Immersion Tour inside the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 3, 2023. The 81st SGCS is one of seven squadrons under the 81st Medical Group and boasts the motto medicari cum scalpro, meaning "to be treated with scalpel". (U.S. Air Force Photo by Andre' Askew)

