Seth and Lily Manor are siblings who attend the University of Tennessee – Knoxville and are contracted Cadets with the school's Army ROTC program. The Rocky Top Battalion currently has four groups of siblings at the same school working together to become future leaders. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 10:05 Photo ID: 7727361 VIRIN: 230407-A-PG511-284 Resolution: 2720x1813 Size: 338.37 KB Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Siblings of service [Image 5 of 5], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.