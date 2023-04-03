Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Siblings of service [Image 5 of 5]

    Siblings of service

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Seth and Lily Manor are siblings who attend the University of Tennessee – Knoxville and are contracted Cadets with the school's Army ROTC program. The Rocky Top Battalion currently has four groups of siblings at the same school working together to become future leaders. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

    Siblings of service: at the Rocky Top Battalion family matters

