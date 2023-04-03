Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    The Rocky Top Battalion at the University of Tennessee – Knoxville currently has four groups of siblings at the same school working together to become future leaders. Pictured here are the Allen, Freeman, and McElyea siblings.| Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 10:05
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    Siblings of service: at the Rocky Top Battalion family matters

