Charlie and Gabbi McElyea are siblings who attend the University of Tennessee – Knoxville and are contracted Cadets with the school's Army ROTC program. The Rocky Top Battalion currently has four groups of siblings at the same school working together to become future leaders. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs
This work, Siblings of service [Image 5 of 5], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Siblings of service: at the Rocky Top Battalion family matters
