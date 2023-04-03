Callie and Madison Allen are siblings who attend the University of Tennessee – Knoxville and are Cadets with the school's Army ROTC program. The Rocky Top Battalion currently has four groups of siblings at the same school working together to become future leaders. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 10:05 Photo ID: 7727360 VIRIN: 230407-A-PG511-248 Resolution: 2716x1811 Size: 299.24 KB Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Siblings of service [Image 5 of 5], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.