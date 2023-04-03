Senior Airman Devonte Whatley, a sustainment service specialist with the 910th Force Support Squadron, prepares lunch in a field kitchen, March 31, 2023, at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia. The 910th Civil Engineer Squadron traveled to Dobbins ARB, March 30 - April 2, for a 96-hour operations training in field conditions. Airmen assigned to the 910th FSS attended the training to feed the troops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.1680 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 09:40 Photo ID: 7727327 VIRIN: 230331-F-WH833-1076 Resolution: 7148x5106 Size: 3.06 MB Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dobbin it [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.