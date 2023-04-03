Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dobbin it

    Dobbin it

    DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.1680

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Devonte Whatley, a sustainment service specialist with the 910th Force Support Squadron, prepares lunch in a field kitchen, March 31, 2023, at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia. The 910th Civil Engineer Squadron traveled to Dobbins ARB, March 30 - April 2, for a 96-hour operations training in field conditions. Airmen assigned to the 910th FSS attended the training to feed the troops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

    Date Taken: 08.22.1680
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023
    Photo ID: 7727327
    VIRIN: 230331-F-WH833-1076
    Resolution: 7148x5106
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    910th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    910th Security Forces Squadron
    910th Force Support Squadron

